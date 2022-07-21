Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Trading Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Atlantic Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Gold (SPVEF)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.