Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.86. 7,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

