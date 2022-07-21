AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 53,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

