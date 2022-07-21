AT&T (NYSE:T) Sees Large Volume Increase

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,805,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 29,293,120 shares.The stock last traded at $18.52 and had previously closed at $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.0% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 83,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 498,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.