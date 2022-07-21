Audius Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.98 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Audius has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $282.14 million and $9.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

