Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 565184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

