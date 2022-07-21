Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGR. KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avangrid has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.