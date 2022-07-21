Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $159.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.79. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

