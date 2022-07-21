aWSB (aWSB) Price Reaches $13.75 on Top Exchanges

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, aWSB has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $84,033.81 and approximately $1,490.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $13.75 or 0.00061015 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00322532 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016047 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001797 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
