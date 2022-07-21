B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.65

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

B Communications Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $511.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.28.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services.

