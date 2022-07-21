B. Riley Cuts ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target to $8.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARR. Barclays lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $7.07 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 396,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 234,022 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

