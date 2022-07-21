Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.12.

BKR opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

