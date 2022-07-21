Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.96. Baltic Classifieds Group has a one year low of GBX 95.20 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 264.20 ($3.16).
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
