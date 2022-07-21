Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.96. Baltic Classifieds Group has a one year low of GBX 95.20 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 264.20 ($3.16).

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

