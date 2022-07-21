Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7172 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.
Banco Macro Stock Down 5.3 %
BMA stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
