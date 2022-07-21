Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7172 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.

Banco Macro Stock Down 5.3 %

BMA stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 15.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

