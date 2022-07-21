Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.53. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 115,996 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.05) target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

