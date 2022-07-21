Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

