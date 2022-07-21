BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 576,035 shares.The stock last traded at $37.88 and had previously closed at $37.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BankUnited to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

