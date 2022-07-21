Barclays Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $380.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Shares of TSLA opened at $742.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $769.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.44.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

