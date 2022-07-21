Barclays Cuts Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target to €1,930.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €2,220.00 ($2,242.42) to €1,930.00 ($1,949.49) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,777.78) to €2,070.00 ($2,090.91) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,181.82) to €2,800.00 ($2,828.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,424.24) to €1,970.00 ($1,989.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,340.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

