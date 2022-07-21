Barclays Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $52.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $55.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12,071.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 523,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,676 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after buying an additional 436,440 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

