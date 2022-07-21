Barclays Cuts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €2.30

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €2.70 ($2.73) to €2.30 ($2.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.73) to €2.20 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.17) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.13) to €2.90 ($2.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

ISNPY traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 586,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,219. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

