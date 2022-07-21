Barclays Lowers Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $70.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,659,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after acquiring an additional 247,114 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.