Barclays Trims NiSource (NYSE:NI) Target Price to $32.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NiSource by 45,333.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,597,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.