Barclays Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $66.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

