Barclays Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $78.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $67.60 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

