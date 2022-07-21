Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBWI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

BBWI opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

