Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 120,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,783. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 37.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.