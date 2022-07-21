Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Trading 5.5% Higher

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.97. 3,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 644,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

