Bean Cash Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $954,799.87 and $79.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Bean Cash Profile
Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,848,202,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
