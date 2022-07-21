Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Belden Trading Down 1.4 %

Belden stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Belden by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

