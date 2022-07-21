BidiPass (BDP) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

BidiPass (BDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. BidiPass has a total market cap of $81,933.16 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

