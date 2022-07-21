Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.15. 14,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 941,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

The stock has a market cap of $617.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Big Lots by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

