Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Up to $496.04

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $496.04, but opened at $508.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $528.01, with a volume of 781 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $191,846,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,218,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,864,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

