BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Up 5.3%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 2,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

Featured Stories

