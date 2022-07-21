Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.63.

BIIB opened at $207.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

