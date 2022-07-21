Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biostage and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neovasc has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,916.13%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Biostage.

0.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.87) -5.76 Neovasc $2.55 million 6.59 -$24.89 million ($12.00) -0.52

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neovasc. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -27,275.24% -382.56% Neovasc -1,192.20% -50.69% -39.37%

Summary

Neovasc beats Biostage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

