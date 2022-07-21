Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Trading Down 0.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 26,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 76,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Birks Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Featured Articles

