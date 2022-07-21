Biswap Price Up 17.3% This Week (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Biswap has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular exchanges. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $98.77 million and approximately $49.26 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00390561 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015076 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032436 BTC.
Biswap Coin Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Buying and Selling Biswap
