BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $642,375.90 and approximately $6,438.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,129.33 or 1.00078510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00047033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023601 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.