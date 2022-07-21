Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Achieves $438.37 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $22,952.11 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $438.37 billion and approximately $42.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00526298 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00243409 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014127 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,099,200 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
