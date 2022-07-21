BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0009 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $53,961.27 and approximately $18,599.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005486 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Millimeter (MM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.
BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile
BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.