BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0009 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $53,961.27 and approximately $18,599.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002390 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

