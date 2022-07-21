Bitsum.money 24-Hour Volume Tops $196.00 (BSM)

Bitsum.money (BSM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Bitsum.money has traded flat against the US dollar. Bitsum.money has a total market cap of $120,041.87 and $196.00 worth of Bitsum.money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsum.money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.
Bitsum.money Profile
Bitsum.money’s total supply is 1,844,674,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,668,487,942 coins. Bitsum.money’s official Twitter account is @bitsumco. The official message board for Bitsum.money is cryptomaa.com/coin/BSM. Bitsum.money’s official website is bitsum.money.
