BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BB opened at $6.17 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 1,758,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 4,241.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,086,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,528 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.