BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 475.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BTA opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.