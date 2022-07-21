BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.66.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
