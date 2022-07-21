BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

