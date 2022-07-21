Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

BX opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.