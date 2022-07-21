Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Trading Down 2.7%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. 35,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 619,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
