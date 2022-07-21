Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Trading Down 2.7%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. 35,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 619,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.44 million. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

