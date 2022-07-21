Blockpass (PASS) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Blockpass (PASS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $220,735.37 and $7.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.84 or 0.99987995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.