Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 473,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 46.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NKE stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

