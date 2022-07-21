Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

